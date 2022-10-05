Brian Quiring is seeking a fourth term on Vernon city council in the upcoming Oct. 15 municipal election. (Submitted photo)

Brian Quiring seeks another term on Vernon city council

Quiring brings development experience as senior partner at MQN Architects

A longstanding Vernon council member is seeking a fourth term.

Brian Quiring has lived in Vernon for 29 years and is the senior partner at MQN Architects.

“Economic development and support for the development community has always been and will continue to be my main focus,” he said.

“I bring to Vernon city council a thorough understanding of sustainable urban development through the use of design principles based upon smart growth principles.”

Quiring has been on city council for three terms since being first elected in 2011. He has been on the city’s Climate Action Advisory Committee and was part of the team that created Vernon’s Climate Action Plan.

His key platform points include creating a sustainable Vernon economically, socially and environmentally; promoting transit oriented mixed use development with a wide range of housing choices; and encouraging sustainable architecture, landscape and agriculture.

Quiring has achieved a bachelor of environmental studies and a master of architecture.

He’s a member of the Architectural Institute of British Columbia.

In addition to the Climate Action Advisory Committee, he’s on the city’s Advisory Planning Commission, the Downtown Design Review Panel and is the past vice-president of the Vernon Art Gallery.

