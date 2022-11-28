Bridal groomed for Vernon CAO position

Patti Bridal, who has been with the City of Vernon for nearly 20 years, has been appointed the city’s new Chief Administrative Officer, effective Dec. 10. (City of Vernon photo)

A familiar face has been named Vernon’s new chief administrative officer (CAO).

Patti Bridal, employed with the city for nearly 20 years, will begin a two-year term Dec. 10.

“We could not be more pleased about this announcement for the city of Vernon and our community,” said mayor Victor Cumming. “Ms. Bridal has faithfully and enthusiastically served the citizens of Vernon for more than 18 years in leadership roles at the city. She has been Vernon’s Deputy CAO since 2015, and has helped guide the work of numerous councils and many city staff members to offer the very best in public service.”

Bridal will take over from the retiring Will Pearce.

“Ms. Bridal comes to this role with exceptional professionalism, knowledge, and skill in local government management, a strong dedication to employee and organizational development, and a deep understanding of our current management team and council as we all work together to keep Vernon as one of the best places to live, work, explore and play,” said Cumming.

Bridal has worked in local government in British Columbia for more than 25 years and began her career with the City of Vernon in March 2003. She has served Vernon as deputy clerk, corporate officer, nanager of corporate services, and director of corporate services.

As the former corporate officer, Bridal was responsible for five municipal elections, various referendums, and all legislated requirements under the Local Government Act and the Community Charter. She sat on the Corporate Officers Forum Committee with the Local Government Management Association (LGMA) for seven years, and was also an active board member of the Thompson Okanagan Chapter of LGMA for five years.

In 2017, Bridal was elected President of the LGMA of British Columbia.

In addition to the CAO appointment, council has appointed Kevin Poole as deputy CAO, effective Dec. 10. He will maintain his position as director, community safety, lands, and administration.

“Choosing to promote two individuals from within the city’s existing senior management team demonstrates the strength of leadership, dedication to employee development, and succession planning that has been established within this organization,” said Cumming. “On behalf of council and the whole city of Vernon, we congratulate Ms. Bridal and Mr. Poole on these new and exciting appointments.”

