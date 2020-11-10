Bridge east of Enderby closed due to structural issues

Baxter Bridge at north end of Trinity Valley Road allows pedestrians and small emergency vehicles

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby has been closed to traffic other than small emergency vehicles and pedestrians by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure because of serious structural issues. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Only small emergency vehicles and pedestrians are, for the time being, allowed to cross a bridge east of Enderby.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure closed the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road Monday, Nov. 9, after learning of a serious structural issue.

“At this time the bridge is close to all vehicle traffic with the exception of small emergency vehicles following strict safety protocol,” said Chad Marsh, bridge area manager for Okanagan-Shuswap with the ministry.

“There will be signage and concrete barrier placed at each end of the bridge as well as signs placed at the ends of Trinity Valley Road and the start of Enderby Mabel Lake Road.”

Marsh said the ministry has already moved to determine a solution to the issue and repairs are expected to take several weeks.

The closure means traffic will have to detour through Highway 6 and Highway 97/97A.

“The ministry understands the large impacts this has to people and industry, and is exhausting all avenues to shorten this as much as possible,” said Marsh.

The bridge will be open to pedestrian traffic if people want to park at one end or the other and walk across.

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District has been notified and is making arrangements for affected students/staff. People are asked to contact the school board, said Marsh, if people have busing questions.

