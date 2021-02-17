Bring artisans back to Vernon markets: City councillor

Scott Anderson to make motion to write province requesting non-food vendors be allowed to return

Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmer’s market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A City of Vernon councillor wants to see artisans and crafters return to their tables at farmers’ markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coun. Scott Anderson is set to put a motion forward in Monday’s meeting Feb. 22, that if passed, will see the city send a letter to the health minister urging non-food vendors be deemed essential.

Anderson points to non-food items being sold in stores, “yet they are banned in Farmer’s Markets where each vendor is directly interacting with the public. How does this make logical sense?” he wrote in a Feb. 17 press release.

“This is another example of the discriminatory policies that are killing small businesses, promoting large businesses and generally distorting the economy in favour of the large chains,” Anderson said. “While achieving very little to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Anderson claimed the Vernon Farmers’ Market has been “forced to close” due to low attendance from vendors and members of the public due to restrictive public health orders issued Jan. 8 banning gathering and events.

“The BC Association of Farmer’s Markets has been given no formal reason for the ban,” said Anderson, “Other than that Farmer’s Markets are arbitrary (sic) classified as ‘events’ instead of markets, and the public health order disallows non-food items at events. This is not a reason, but rather a claim that the reason it’s disallowed is that it’s disallowed.”

The Vernon Farmer’s Market, however, is still open and runs its modified indoor market Fridays at inside Kal Tire Place 11-3 p.m.

The market adheres to strict COVID-19 protocol with physical distancing, one-way aisles and one shopper per household where possible.

