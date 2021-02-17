Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmer’s market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmer’s market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Bring artisans back to Vernon markets: City councillor

Scott Anderson to make motion to write province requesting non-food vendors be allowed to return

A City of Vernon councillor wants to see artisans and crafters return to their tables at farmers’ markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coun. Scott Anderson is set to put a motion forward in Monday’s meeting Feb. 22, that if passed, will see the city send a letter to the health minister urging non-food vendors be deemed essential.

Anderson points to non-food items being sold in stores, “yet they are banned in Farmer’s Markets where each vendor is directly interacting with the public. How does this make logical sense?” he wrote in a Feb. 17 press release.

“This is another example of the discriminatory policies that are killing small businesses, promoting large businesses and generally distorting the economy in favour of the large chains,” Anderson said. “While achieving very little to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Anderson claimed the Vernon Farmers’ Market has been “forced to close” due to low attendance from vendors and members of the public due to restrictive public health orders issued Jan. 8 banning gathering and events.

“The BC Association of Farmer’s Markets has been given no formal reason for the ban,” said Anderson, “Other than that Farmer’s Markets are arbitrary (sic) classified as ‘events’ instead of markets, and the public health order disallows non-food items at events. This is not a reason, but rather a claim that the reason it’s disallowed is that it’s disallowed.”

The Vernon Farmer’s Market, however, is still open and runs its modified indoor market Fridays at inside Kal Tire Place 11-3 p.m.

The market adheres to strict COVID-19 protocol with physical distancing, one-way aisles and one shopper per household where possible.

READ MORE: Vernon chamber lobbies for non-food vendors at farmers’ markets

READ MORE: Spring normalcy not likely, with more events curbed by COVID in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Rail Trail washrooms vandalized

Just Posted

Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmer’s market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Bring artisans back to Vernon markets: City councillor

Scott Anderson to make motion to write province requesting non-food vendors be allowed to return

The washrooms under construction on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream were vandalized overnight Monday, Feb. 15. (Regional District of North Okanagan photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail washrooms vandalized

Coldstream washrooms spray painted while under construction

Vernon Paralympic wheelchair curler Sonja Gaudet (centre) offers some tips on how to make the historic Towne Cinema more accessible to Okanagan Screen Arts Society members Scott John (Left) and Susan Hodgson. (Photo contribued)
Decorated Vernon wheelchair curler ramps up accessibility conversations

Paralympian athlete Sonja Gaudet offers advice to Vernon’s historic Towne Cinema

A warming bus could be hailed by those out in the cold wanting to warm up during last week’s cold snap. (Contributed)
Warming bus gets Vernon’s homeless out of the cold

Local man and volunteers drive around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is thrilled with the response from residents of Electoral Area D in regards to dog control. CSRD staff will analyze the data and report back to the board. (file photo)
Dog control survey results roll in for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Close to 400 residents of Area D, which includes Falkland, answer questions and issue comments

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Police dig trapped B.C. senior out of his snow-covered tent home in a suburban yard

Man told officers of his arrangement with homeowner to live in the yard

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)
‘I am a fighter’: Revelstoke woman striving to win tattoo competition

Two local women are in the Inked magazine cover-model contest: Kat Peters and Jennifer Bowden

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie denies rape allegation

Chad Lincoln Vance took the stand during the second day of his sexual assault trial Wednesday

Tonya and Robert Kuchma of Kelowna died in a vehicle crash in Kamloops. (Facebook)
Kelowna couple dies in Highway 1 crash

The crash, involving a semi-trailer, happened on Family Day in Kamloops

68-year-old Penticton man Ned Captroppa was killed in a hit-and-run at the at intersection of Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo Avenue Monday, Feb. 15, 20201. (Contributed by April Richards)
Granddaughter of Penticton hit-and-run victim pleas for driver to come forward

Ned Captroppa, 68, was killed in a downtown hit-and-run on Family Day, Feb. 15

Thompson Egbo-Egbo is seen in his role as Oscar Peterson in a still frame taken from a new Heritage Minute video on the Canadian jazz pianist's life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Historica Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

Clip features seven-time Grammy winner, timed for Black History Month

Many people enjoyed ice skating on the frozen Salmon Arm bay over the Family Day weekend but the City of Salmon Arm is urging caution with a warming trend in the forecast and some reports of people falling through the ice received. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Skaters warned Salmon Arm Bay ice may not hold their weight

Salmon Arm Fire Department received word of people falling through ice on weekend

Firefighters redirect traffic following a collision near the Black Road/Highway 97B intersection on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Driver seriously injured in Highway 97B collision near Salmon Arm

Police respond to three collisions on morning of Feb. 16

Most Read