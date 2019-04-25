Caitlin Bradley has been identified by Kelowna RCMP as the woman who was discovered on Gyro Beach Sunday. (Facebook)

‘Bring your memories’: Vigil planned for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach

Police are still investigating Caitlin Bradley’s death

A vigil is being held on Sunday for Caitlin Bradley, the woman who was found floating face down in the waters off Gyro Beach on Sunday.

Bradley, who according to her social media account was most recently employed as a dancer at a local bar, was 29 at the time of her death.

She was from Surrey, but friends said Bradly had been living in Kelowna for some time before her death.

Police have said they “do not believe criminality was involved,” but the investigation is ongoing and her death has not yet officially been deemed suspicious.

The vigil for Bradley will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gyro Beach.

Those coming to the vigil are asked to “bring your memories, bring a candle, bring anything you like as we set aside some time to remember someone who loved us very much and is gone from us too soon.”

'Bring your memories': Vigil planned for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach

