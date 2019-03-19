Teri Mooring will become president of the BCTF on July 1 (Twitter/BCTF)

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

The British Columbia Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) is welcoming a new president this summer.

On Tuesday morning in Victoria, the BCTF congratulated Teri Mooring on her appointment to the position; Mooring will be taking over Glen Hansmen on July 1 after holding the position as the BCTF first vice-president for six years.

Mooring is from Quesnel, B.C. where talk of union work first took place around her kitchen table. Her father was the union president for the local paper mill, where Mooring worked as a teenager before embarking on her teaching career in 1988.

Around this time, teachers in Quesnel and across B.C. began to unionize. Locally, teachers joined the Quesnel District Teacher’s Association (QDTA), which Mooring joined and eventually ran as president for five years.

“I never thought twice about it. I first became a TTOC chair, then a staff rep, and took on nearly every role on my local executive, including local president,” Mooring said in an earlier BCTF statement.

Mooring taught grade 6-7 for 20 years before joining the BCTF. As well as working as a vice president, Mooring has also worked as on of the lead negotiators in the most recent round of provincial collective bargaining.

In her new role, Mooring hopes to raise awareness about inequalities faced by smaller, rural schools in remote communities.

In a tweet, current president Glen Hansemen called Mooring “smart, articulate, principled and committed.”

“The membership is going to be incredibly well served,” Hansmen said.

