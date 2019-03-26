Booze prices rose more than 5 per cent between February 2018 and February 2019. (Black Press File).

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

British Columbians continue to pay more for a variety of goods including food and shelter as inflation rose by more than two per cent this year.

According to Statistics Canada, British Columbia’s consumer price index (CPI) was 2.2 per cent higher in February 2019 than in the same month of 2018. If food and energy are excluded from the basket of goods used to calculate CPI, the overall inflation rate was 2.3 per cent.

RELATED: Lower gas prices help Canada’s inflation rate slow to 1.4% in January

The cost of food climbed 2.9 per cent since February of 2018, with the cost of vegetables rising 8.4 per cent. Fish and other seafood (plus 6.6 per cent), fresh fruit (plus 5.4 per cent), and coffee and tea (plus 3.2 per cent) also recorded significant increases along with other items including groceries purchased from stores and meals purchased from restaurants (both up three per cent).

Shelter costs also rose for both renters and home owners, as did transportation costs. Notably, the price of gasoline dropped by 4.4 per cent year-to-year, while the cost of public transportation between cities rose by 3.3 per cent. In other words, it cost less to drive a private vehicle, and more to ride the bus.

The latest CPI index also contains bad news for beer lovers and smokers. Consumers paid more for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (up 5.6 per cent) with significant price increases include cigarettes (up 11.8 per cent) and beer purchased from stores (5.4 per cent).

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Vernon city council grant applications accepted
Next story
VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

Just Posted

Howard House closes for new, permanent shelter

Our Place will be open 24 hours a day

Display to shine a light on overdose deaths in Interior Health region

Display will travel to Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops

Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets in Vernon

City will be ticketing dogs off-leash in restricted areas

‘Planet of the Geese’: Vernon parks a muck with goose poop

Off leash dogs proposed as a suggestion to cleaning up the mess

Vernon politicians not all happy about possible OD prevention site

Possible Overdose Prevention Site to open in the summer of fall of 2019

VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

Police are investigating the crash in Coquitlam on Monday afternoon

Convicted pedophile from B.C. raises fears after move to Ontario

Police have issued a warning about Madilyn Harks in Brampton

Mystery plane wakes up B.C. residents

An aircraft circled Langley City over the weekend after midnight for about an hour

Yellow snake spotted slithering in Greater Victoria neighbourhood

Police describe it as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting the snake may be exotic

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

Hergott: How judges arrive at the truth

Latest column from lawyer Paul Hergott

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

Vernon city council grant applications accepted

Applications to the Council Discretionary Grant Program are being accepted until April 30, 2019.

Portrait artist receives prestigious designation from Federation of Canadian Artists

Justin Maas, renowned for his pastel portraits, is now a senior signature member of the federation

Most Read