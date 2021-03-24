The forests north of Campbell River have fueled the region’s prosperity for decades. An Aboriginal rights laywers poses the idea that forests and other land-based resources might provide a greater return to the province if they were owned by First Nations. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The forests north of Campbell River have fueled the region’s prosperity for decades. An Aboriginal rights laywers poses the idea that forests and other land-based resources might provide a greater return to the province if they were owned by First Nations. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

British Columbians in for a big adjustment with Aboriginal title settlement, lawyer says

The shift in ownership will be from what is normally called Crown ownership to Indigenous ownership

British Columbians are in for a big shock when ownership of large parts of the province switches from the Crown to First Nations, says Aboriginal rights and title lawyer Jack Woodward.

Woodward, who acts on behalf of First Nations in court, believes it’s going to be a big adjustment but that’s going to be a good thing for the province.

“Over the next generation, we’re going to see a replacement of ownership of large parts of the province,” Woodward said during a one-hour presentation hosted by the Campbell River Mirror on Zoom March 18 entitled Understanding Indigenous Rights and Title in Canada.

The shift in ownership will be from what is normally called Crown ownership to Indigenous ownership, “Not for the entire province but…for fairly large chunks of it,” he said.

The public was invited to listen into a conversation between Woodward and Binny Paul, the Campbell River Mirror’s Local Journalism Initiative Reporter. Woodward is currently representing the Nuchatlaht First Nation, which has received a trial date of March 15, 2022 from the B.C. Supreme Court to proceed with its Aboriginal land title case. The Nuchatlaht case is significant as it could pave the way for other First Nations in B.C.

RELATED: B.C. Supreme Court sets trial date set for Nuchatlaht First Nation’s historic land title case

The Nuchatlaht case is a direct application of the precedent-setting 2014 Tsilhqot’in decision, where the Supreme Court of Canada granted declaration of aboriginal title to more than 1,700 square kilometres of land in the Interior of British Columbia to the First Nation. Woodward was the lawyer for Tsilhqot’in Nation too.

In his March 18 presentation, Woodward said the change in ownership of large chunks of land in B.C. from Crown – or public – ownership to Indigenous ownership means that the land will be under local control. It won’t be under the control of distant capitals – like Victoria and Ottawa – nor foreign corporate head offices.

“Unfortunately, the history of British Columbia has been a history of resource giveaways so that now much of the forests of British Columbia are actually owned by corporations that are owned by foreigners,” Woodward said, “so the province doesn’t belong to British Columbia now anyway.”

But you can expect that to change and it’s going to be a “big shock and a big surprise and a big adjustment for the system to get used to,” Woodward said.

“There’s going to be a different landlord,” he said. “It’s going to be a local landlord, not a foreign landlord.”

Two conditions lead Woodward to the belief that that will be a good thing for the province: a traditional respect for land and the environment in First Nations culture and a legal obligation to protect it.

Traditionally speaking, you might say that First Nations are more likely to be better stewards of the land than in the present system where you have governments in Ottawa and Victoria that are somewhat remote from the local territory. But Woodward says First Nations are more respectful of the natural environment and the lands around, generally speaking, and have a natural inclination to be better stewards of the lands and resources.

“Close to the land, close to their resources,” Woodward said.

Meanwhile, legally, precedent under Canadian law has established that there is an inherent limitation on Aboriginal title and that limit is that First Nations own the land but they’re not allowed to destroy it, Woodward said. Unlike the governments of both Canada and British Columbia which claim such a degree of ownership to the extent that it allows them to destroy land.

“When First Nations do assume ownership of their land, they, unlike federal and provincial governments, are not allowed to destroy the fundamental economic value and productivity of the land,” Woodward said, “so, they’re forced by our legal system to be good stewards.”

Woodward’s wide-ranging presentation touched on numerous other aspects of the Aboriginal rights and title question, including the precedent setting royal Proclamation of 1763 as well as the implications of the Indian Act, the united Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People and more.

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
155 overdose deaths in B.C. marks deadliest February on record

Just Posted

Polson Park skatepark. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star file)
Vernon police investigating after theft at skatepark

Vernon-area parent warns others after son’s bag nabbed by allegedly armed teens

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have joined colleagues in Midway in investigating a man allegedly impersonating a police officer and conducting traffic stops along highways. (File photo)
Cop impersonator conducts traffic stop in Lumby

Suspect driving a white SUV or pickup with red and blue lights which can be activated

Armstrong Elementary School will soon receive a $100,000 legacy in its 100th year from former teacher Helen Sidney, who taught Grade 1 at the brick school for more than four decades. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star )
Armstrong school gets $100K boost from beloved teacher

Helen Sidney donating money in school’s 100th year; taught Grade 1 at brick school for more than 40 years

City Coun. Dalvir Nahal knows there's a lot of reason for developers to want to invest in Vernon, but says the procedures need to be more streamlined and a clear vision of Vernon from mayor and council must align with the 2022 Official Community Plan. (File)
Council input on future growth gains nod in Vernon

Motion calling for more input from mayor and council in OCP talks; streamlined development procedures, approved

A fund has been established through Community Foundation North Okanagan in memory of longtime Vernon lawyer Paul Nixon, who died in November 2020. The Paul Nixon Legacy Fund was created to provide grants that support the community and organizations that were close to Nixon’s heart. (Photo submitted)
Fund formed in memory of Vernon lawyer

Paul Nixon Legacy Fund will help organizations closer to late lawyer’s heart

Michael Dunahee was four-years-old when he disappeared from the Blanshard School Playground. (Sketch courtesy of VicPD)
VIDEO: Age-enhanced sketch marks 30th anniversary of B.C. boy’s disappearance

After disappearing at age four, Victoria’s Michael Dunahee has been missing since 1991

Rendering of Microsoft’s Vancouver office at Pacific Centre.
Microsoft announces Vancouver expansion, adding 500 new jobs

‘AI expertise in Canada is just extraordinary,’ says chief executive Satya Nadella

Lawyer Jack Woodward spoke on “Understanding the rights and title of Indigenous people in Canada” in an informative video conference hosted by the Campbell River Mirror March 18. Photo submitted
British Columbians in for a big adjustment with Aboriginal title settlement, lawyer says

The shift in ownership will be from what is normally called Crown ownership to Indigenous ownership

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
155 overdose deaths in B.C. marks deadliest February on record

The pandemic has led to increased isolation and a more toxic drug supply

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets after a storm in early January 2015. (Bill Metcalfe - Nelson Star)
Supreme Court of Canada set to help settle Nelson snow-clearing squabble

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets

Summerland Fire Department (File photo)
Crews respond to early morning vehicle fire in Summerland

Nine firefighters attended call at 4:41 a.m.

The battle over Victory Church shelter continues as city council went into a closed meeting Tuesday to talk about litigation. (Jesse Day Western News)
Penticton council holds closed meeting on legal action after letter from BC Housing

Without adequate supports, shelters are just ‘legalized drug dens,’ says coun. Robinson

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. In 2014, Parliament and the Canadian War Memorial were the sites of a terrorist attack. (Canadian Press - Sean Kilpatrick)
Shouting it out loud: You can’t wish away addiction and mental illness

Who is John Vassilaki to say what is ‘normal’?

FILE – Jorge Obregon carries a cross during the Way of the Cross procession at Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
In-person religious gatherings can take place outdoors as B.C. COVID restriction relaxed

Service organizers will need to have a safety plan in place and ensure attendees follow the rules

Most Read