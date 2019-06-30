(Courtesy photo)

British Columbians surveyed on time change

Online survey available until July 19

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

British Columbians are invited to share their views on how time should be observed in B.C.

Most areas of B.C. spring forward into daylight saving time during summer months and fall back to standard time in the winter.

“As our neighbours in the western United States move toward permanent daylight saving time, it’s a good time to think about what will work best for British Columbia,” said Premier John Horgan.

“I invite people to consider our options and take part in an online survey that will help us decide whether to leave things as they are or if it’s time to make a change.”

The online survey available by visiting engage.gov.bc.ca/daylightsavingtime/ until Friday, July 19.

In addition to the online survey, organizations and individuals are invited to provide written submissions about time observance, which affects many key B.C. industries, such as agriculture and transportation.

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce has a policy on the books calling for daylight savings time to become permanent year-round. The Greater Vernon Chamber is part of the B.C. Chamber.

Related: Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Third-party advertisers start disclosing ad spending as election nears
Next story
Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

Just Posted

Man has snooze on Vernon school roof

Emergency personnel called to Seaton Secondary Sunday morning for report of ‘man down on roof’

British Columbians surveyed on time change

Online survey available until July 19

Vernonites to get up close and personal with birds of prey

Flight demonstrations and Encounter sessions with birds offered July 4-7 at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Folk country tunes travel to play at Caetani House Studio

Concert to take place 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 4th

Blind Vernon man finds passion through music

Vernon’s Dan Thoresen discovered a love of music at age two

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Summerland school was constructed in 1922

MacDonald School location is site of present Summerland Skatepark

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Update: Fire crews respond to small grass fire at residence in Summerland

Emergency services responded to a reported fire in Kurado Place just before 3 p.m.

RCMP identify suspect in downtown Kelowna stabbing

A suspect has been identified in the stabbing of a 16-year old on June 27

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

Most Read