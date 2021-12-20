Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

British Columbia’s new COVID-19 restrictions to curb Omicron variant come into effect

Restrictions implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals

New COVID-19 restrictions ranging from audience capacities on large venues to the number of people able to attend indoor gatherings are in effect today.

The health measures are scheduled to last until Jan. 31.

Health officials say the restrictions, which also include the cancellation of all New Year’s Eve parties, are being implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the Omicron variant is adding new and more complex challenges to managing the pandemic.

B.C. reported 302 cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, up from 135 on Thursday.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce changes to B.C.’s rapid testing policy on Tuesday.

—The Canadian Press

MORE DETAILS: Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

RELATED: Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Coronavirus

Previous story
North Okanagan Gleaners cap busy year with a million meals
Next story
English Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths

Just Posted

Raiden Griep
UPDATE: Missing Enderby man located

Lumby disabled skier Logan Leach, 19, follows his guide, Julien Petit, down an alpine track. The Lumby athlete who is visually impaired has had some impressive World Cup results in hopes of being named to Alpine Canada’s Para Alpine Team ahead of the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing. (Contributed)
WATCH: Lumby skier making tracks for Beijing Paralympics

Culvert repairs at Mine Creek on Highway 5, the Coquihalla Highway, damaged by record mid-November, rainfall, Dec. 12, 2021. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)
Coquihalla opens to commercial traffic; Hwy 3 to fully open Tuesday

(SilverStar Facebook)
Vernon snowboarder found dead in ravine at SilverStar Resort