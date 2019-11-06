A British man was given a three-year prison sentence in the Penticton court on Oct. 4 for sexually assaulting a person under the age of 16 in 2018. The man will be deported to England following the completion of his sentence. (File Photo)

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

A B.C. Supreme Court judge handed a British man a three-year jail sentence, on Oct. 4, for sexually assaulting a Penticton teen in 2018.

The man was initially found guilty by a jury in May 2019 and, according to a sentencing report, was out on bail with conditions until his sentencing on Nov. 4. The man was charged with assaulted a teen under the age of 16, a crime that carries two to six years of prison time under the Canadian Criminal Code.

READ MORE: Busy day for justice in Penticton’s court tomorrow

The sentencing report states the man is originally from London, England, and travelled to Penticton in August 2018 to pursue a relationship with the teen, although the teen had ended their three-year long distance relationship earlier in the summer.

The sentencing report states the man has no history of mental illness or behavioural issues but the pre-sentencing report, which is quoted in the sentencing report, states he struggles with problem solving and coping skills.

Upon completion of his prison sentence, the man will be deported back to England.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Elizabeth Fry Society launches #SPEAKOUT campaign in Kelowna

Just Posted

Vernon Chamber supports YLW $5 fee hike

Price boost can ready airport for capacity challenges now and in the future

North Okanagan Knights slay Kelowna

Hometown Knights pick up huge two points in KIJHL with 5-4 win over league’s top team Tuesday

Grinch steals Christmas early from Vernon pair

$800 worth of lights stolen from home with popular holiday display

Okanagan woman helps senior along the journey

Cindy Bertrand Larson goes throughout the Okanagan to help seniors along their end-of-life journey

Interior Health plans to check children’s immunization records

Parents may be contacted if records are missing information or if children have not been vaccinated

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

Elizabeth Fry Society launches #SPEAKOUT campaign in Kelowna

The campaign is meant to build awareness of intimate partner and sexual violence in the community

Vehicle fire knocked down at gas station in Kelowna

Highway 33 remained closed for about 30 minutes while crews directed traffic around the incident

Summerland music teacher wins award for composition

Anita Perry tied for first place in national music competition

Hedley fights alleged drug house

“It’s about the community coming together to solve a serious problem that has been here for 17 years.”

Mamas for Mamas shatters fundraising goal at 2019 Okanagan gala

The national charitable organization raised $300,000 for the Mamas At-Risk program in Kelowna

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

Most Read