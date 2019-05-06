In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch children playing football at a school in the town of Asni, in the Atlas mountains, Morocco. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP, File)

Buckingham Palace says royal baby almost here, Meghan in labour

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan went into labour early Monday with their first child, Buckingham Palace said.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who was an American actress known as Meghan Markle before she joined the British royal family, and Harry haven’t disclosed the planned location of the birth. But they ruled out the London hospital where the prince, older brother William and William’s three children with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge were born.

Buckingham Palace said Harry was by Meghan’s side.

Throughout Meghan’s pregnancy, the couple never revealed the due date and said they decided not to find out the baby’s sex in advance.

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana.

The child will be eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Meghan wants to go through the application process.

Harry and Meghan married at Windsor Castle a year ago this month. In April, they moved from a house on the London grounds of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, which is on the property near Windsor Castle where they held their wedding reception.

Journalists and well-wishers have camped out for days in Windsor, about 35 kilometres (22 miles) west of London, awaiting the baby’s arrival. Kensington Palace has said the new parents don’t plan to pose for a photograph or appear in public with their baby for several days.

Meghan, a California native, had a starring role on the American TV series “Suits.” She had a previous marriage that ended in divorce and has strong feminist views. As the daughter of a black mother and a white father, she says she identifies as biracial.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan aim to keep baby arrival plans private

READ MORE: Diana? Alice? Elizabeth? Britons bet on new royal baby name

Gregory Katz, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UN report says nature is in worst shape in human history

Just Posted

Vernon association welcomes back tennis

Party held to celebrate return of outdoor game after winter draws more than 30 participants

Vernon Tigers roar past Kamloops

Tigers win TOJLL home opener, 10-8, over arch-rivals

Kids catch fish for free in Polson Park

The annual event continues Sunday until 3 p.m. at the pond in Polson Park.

Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

May the fourth be with you: 2nd annual Comic Con returns to Vernon

Start getting your costumes ready, organizers have already confirmed it will be back next May.

Vernon Bike Fest continues

Among the events was Saturday’s Rail Trail Art Ride which took place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

Buckingham Palace says royal baby almost here, Meghan in labour

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Rock band camp fosters next generation of Kelowna musicians

Rockin’ in the Sun Bandcamp fosters kids’ creativity

JUNO nominated Striker to shred in Kelowna

The heavy metal band will be in Kelowna July 2

Big White Chef to compete in prestigious culinary competition

The award winning chef will compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

UPDATE: Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO among 3 dead after plane crash near Smithers

BC Coroners Service has confirmed they are investigating three fatalities

The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna receives donation

The Frank J. Flaman Foundation donated $25,000 to support the C.A.C.

Okanagan College students set out to draw up animation careers

Seven students were honoured in an industry-themed ceremony May 1

Most Read