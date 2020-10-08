A Royal Canadian Air Force Buffalo aircraft from the 442 Transport and Rescue Squdron in Comox could be seen circling the skies of Vernon Thursday, Oct. 8, while on a training session in the North Okanagan. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Buffalo aircraft pays visit to Vernon

RCAF plane used for training with Civil Air Search and Rescue Association

It’s big. It’s loud. And it was here for training work.

A yellow twin-propeller Buffalo aircraft from the 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron in Comox, complete with the Royal Canadian Air Force logo, could be seen circling around the Vernon Regional Airport Thursday, Oct. 8, before noon.

The plane was helping members of the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) do some training.

“They could be teaching our people how to spot something in the lake or look for an ELT (Emergency Location Transmitter),” said Alton King, B.C. director for CASARA.

King confirmed there was no actual call-out looking for a downed or missing aircraft.

One witness said they saw parachuters leap from the plane and one woman who lives on Middleton Mountain posted on social media that the plane “was huge and very loud, the whole house was rumbling,” followed by a smiling, blushing face emoji.

READ MORE: Petition makes waves over Oyama park


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops man arrested following alleged sex assault, police chase

Just Posted

Buffalo aircraft pays visit to Vernon

RCAF plane used for training with Civil Air Search and Rescue Association

Vernon police nab robber running from scene

Serious Crime Unit was in the right place at the right time

6,300 pounds of food donated to Lumby food bank

First responders food drive a huge success despite COVID-19 pandemic

Long-time Lake Country committee member retires

Malcolm Mitchell has volunteered on the water advisory for more than 25 years

B.C. VOTES 2020: Vernon chamber hosts virtual candidates forum tonight

Get to know the Vernon-Monashee candidates vying for the MLA seat tonight on Zoom, YouTube

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kamloops man arrested following alleged sex assault, police chase

The suspect had just been released from jail when he allegedly twice assaulted a 25-year-old woman

Colorado Avalanche prospect excited for opportunity with West Kelowna Warriors

Matthew Stienman played for Cornell University during the 2019-20 NCAA season

Kelowna dog, owner throw 10th birthday party to raise funds for BC SPCA

John Kinloch raised $3,000 to help animals in need at the BC SPCA

Kelowna man jailed 9 months for possessing up to 12,000 child porn files

Terry Krock also given three year probation, will register as sex offender

Princeton RCMP shut down main street as man protests Canada flag

Man was lying on the road, in the front of the post office

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Most Read