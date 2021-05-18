Builder’s custom Kelowna, Vernon homes win national prize

Frame Custom Homes, based in Kelowna, won top prize, design Excellence, at the Canadian Home Builders' Association's 2021 digital gala May 7, 2021, and best detached custom home over 5,000 square feet for Lakeside Haven in Vernon. (Contributed)
A Kelowna-based custom home builder cleaned up a national contest for housing excellence earlier this month for its homes in Vernon and Kelowna.

Frame Custom Homes, established in 2006, won top prize at the Canadian Home Builders’ Association’s digital gala on May 7, winning the Design Excellence Award — based on cumulative results in the new home and home-spaces categories.

“Obviously, we’re pretty ecstatic,” owner Bill Frame said. “It’s great to be recognized by your peers for the work you do.”

Frame and his team also won the Best Detached Custom Home 4,001 to 5,000 square feet for the Overlook in Kelowna and Best Detached Custom Home over 5,000 square feet for Lakeside Haven in Vernon.

The win is even sweeter, Frame said, as a smaller Okanagan builder beat out the likes of national competitors in major city centres.

“It really reflects on what we’re doing in the Okanagan,” he said. “We’re leading edge. We’ve got a lot of opportunities here that lend to the Okanagan lifestyle and it seems that, for everyone I build for, for sure, wants to incorporate that design philosophy.”

That’s exactly what the Foots wanted in their lakeside retreat on Okanagan Landing Road.

Ray and Kathy Foot said they’re thrilled with the national recognition of Lakeside Haven, the four-bed, six-bath home complete with an elevator, pool and putting green.

“We are very happy for our builder,” Kathy said. “We think very highly of him.”

This wasn’t the Foot family’s first time building a custom home. The family has lived in and built in Toronto, Winnipeg and Calgary.

And while the new Vernon masterpiece overlooking Okanagan Lake isn’t their primary residence yet, it is their forever home.

“We built this house for our family,” Kathy said, noting her children live in Vancouver and her 91-year-old mother resides in Calgary. “This is a real meeting place for our family.”

Vernon was an easy choice for the family who spent many summers in the area.

“When we talked to our kids about where to build there was no hesitation: Vernon,” Ray said. “That’s our history, that’s what we love. That’s where we focused our attention.”

The duo brought a lot of their successes from their Arizona home to the design table, specifically the outdoor living area, which was recognized in a provincial competition.

“One thing we really appreciated about Bill is his attention to detail,” Kathy said. “If we wanted something, he made it happen.”

That’s one of the perks of being a smaller builder, Frame said, noting the size allows staff to build a more intimate building relationship with clients.

“In doing so, we get to know them, understand them and help them to ultimately build out their dream,” he said. “When you turn a house over to people and they’re speechless and emotional, you get to share in that.”

“That’s ultimately the most important thing: the relationships we build with our clients.”

