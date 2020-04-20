Fire crews respond to gas leak in Kelowna. Image: Connor Trembley

Building evacuated due to gas leak in Kelowna

Fire crews responded to a building on Richter Street about 8:15 a.m. Monday

A commercial building on Richter street was evacuated Monday morning following a gas leak.

Fire crews and FortisBC were called to the scene at Richter and Lanfranco Road about 8:15 a.m.

At least 20 people were evacuated after the smell of gas filled the building.

“They didn’t give us much information. My manager walked through and said for us to turn off our equipment and make sure there were no patients as we left the building,” said Derek Smith an X-Ray technologist for Kelowna Medical Imaging.

It appeared it was mostly staff of medical offices who were in the building at the time of the leak.

The Kelowna Fire Department stated it was not known at this time how the gas leak started.

READ MORE: Condo’s roof collapses at Big White Ski Resort

READ MORE: Community rallies around family who lost child, after vehicle incident

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

natural gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence
Next story
Fire crews unsure what caused two vehicles to burn in Kaleden

Just Posted

4-20 friendly man passes COVID-19 stress relief in Vernon

4-20 celebrated by Lumby man coming to town to hand out marijuana to those of age

Young man missing from Westside Road area

Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP concerned for 33-year-old

Seven Vernon Vipers part of league record for college commitments

A total of 172 BC Hockey League players agreed to US or Canadian schools in the 2019-20 season

City of Armstrong staff challenged to amend budget

Council tasks staff with seeing if they can bring back approved budget with zero increases

City of Armstrong discusses waste collection proposals

Public is encouraged to send requests, information and questions to the city as part of discussions

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

Mitchell’s Musings: A toast, of sorts, to a dysfunctional relationship

Columnist Glenn Mitchell has too much time on his hands thanks to COVID-19, and a toaster to time it

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

Fire crews unsure what caused two vehicles to burn in Kaleden

Penticton RCMP explained they have no information to suggest it was caused on purpose

Building evacuated due to gas leak in Kelowna

Fire crews responded to a building on Richter Street about 8:15 a.m. Monday

COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Annual general meetings require the same notice, reports

Condo’s roof collapses at Big White Ski Resort

The roof of Big White’s Snow Ghost Inn collapsed around 3 a.m. on April 20

Community rallies around Kelowna family who lost child, after vehicle incident

The toddler died after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna

Most Read