(Stock photo)

Building inspector urges renovators to get permits

Projects have been beginning without building permits during COVID-19 shutdowns

As people are off work while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a Summerland building official is concerned that some are beginning home construction and renovation projects without the proper permits.

Vern Sopow said permits are needed before beginning a project to determine if the work will meet building code regulations and placement regulations.

Over the past week, he has seen numerous projects around the community.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s February building permits worth $1.3 million

READ ALSO: Building planned for West Summerland Station site

He explained that there are regulations around setbacks, easements and accesses to consider before constructing a new building or an addition to an existing building.

There are also building code issues to consider when doing renovation work inside an existing building.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the municipal hall building, which also houses Summerland’s development services department, is closed to the public, but staff are continuing to work and will issue permits as needed.

“We’re just trying to help people get through the process,” Sopow said.

If the permits are not in place at the start of a project, it is possible that the completed work cannot receive approval.

Sopow is also concerned about physical distancing for the workers on construction projects.

The regulations in place require people to keep a distance of two metres from each other in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Those who are working more closely together risk spreading the virus among themselves, and from there, to family members at the end of the day.

Sopow believes it is important to follow the regulations or risk having construction work halted by the province.

“If we don’t self-regulate as an industry, they’re just going to shut us down,” he said. “The construction industry needs to show that they’re being responsible.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConstructionCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unconfirmed report of COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital
Next story
Spallumcheen woman hopeful for kidney donation

Just Posted

Spallumcheen woman hopeful for kidney donation

Joan Froats waits patiently while undergoing dialysis and living through COVID-19 crisis

North Okanagan bottle depots close due to pandemic

All depots in region now closed; major grocery stores not taking returns either

Vernon School District creates alternative plan amid pandemic

School buildings in district will not reopen as hoped on Monday, after spring break, due to pandemic

Lineups to lengthen at North Okanagan landfills

RDNO facilities are permitting a limited numberof customers at a time due to COVID-19 precautions

Some Kelowna, Vernon shoppers head to small towns to stock up

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, some shoppers are flocking to rural communities

66 new B.C. cases of COVID-19, up to 725 positive tests so far

186 people have now recovered, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

What can you say about the coronavirus that hasn’t been said 24-7… Continue reading

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Building inspector urges renovators to get permits

Projects have been beginning without building permits during COVID-19 shutdowns

COVID-19: South Okanagan physician community seeking PPE donations

Those willing to donate unused equipment (list below) should contact ppedonations@sosdivision.ca.

B.C. service aims to connect those in need with volunteers amid COVID-19 crisis

Purposely helps volunteers find people to help

Some big city shoppers heading to small B.C. towns to stock up on COVID-19 supplies

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, some shoppers are flocking to rural communities

Most Read