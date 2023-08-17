Building walls: B.C. Indigenous youth reclaiming clam harvest heritage

Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter CANADA’S NATIONAL OBSERVER

Two dozen young men spilled out of their tents just after dawn, pulled on gumboots and work gloves, and lugging shovels and buckets, trudged down a logging road to a remote bay on Vancouver Island’s wild West Coast.

There was a moment of calm punctuated by the breaths of two killer whales breaking the surface of the bay while they waited for the tide to drop so they could begin work.

The moment the waters retreated, the group of First Nations youth, their adult mentors and knowledge holders, squelched onto the tidal flat in unison to haul rocks, debris and shift shellfish as quickly as possible before the ocean waters flooded back in.

The Nuu-chah-nulth Youth Warriors spent three days near Sarita Bay, west of Port Alberni in early July to construct a traditional clam garden for the Huu-ay-aht community as part of a broader project to strengthen coastal First Nations’ culture, connections, food security and climate resilience.

With guidance from Huu-ay-aht knowledge holder Tommy Joe, the Warriors dug out boulders and stones from a natural clam bed to construct a rock wall extending in a semi-circle from the shore down to the low tide line. The new aquaculture terrace will transform the rocky shoreline, providing the shellfish with more space, improved habitat, water flow and feeding opportunities to boost the clams’ natural productivity, Joe said.

The Warriors, with youth groups in eight different nations across Nuu-chah-nulth territories, is a land-based leadership program that combines community service, skill-building and traditional knowledge.