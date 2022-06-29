Bulky waste collection offered for North Westside residents

Old appliances, scrap metal, household and lawn furniture can be disposed of

Westside residents will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.

The North Westside Road transfer station is open for large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload from Wednesday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 13, during regular operating hours.

This special disposal opportunity is available to residents with a valid ID card for residential items only including:

• appliances – fridges and freezers accepted at no charge;

• scrap metal;

• lawn mowers and other motorized parts;

• household and lawn furniture.

No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted. Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment.

The North Westside Road transfer station is open Monday, Wednesday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. It is also open Saturdays, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road (turn at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road and follow the signs).

