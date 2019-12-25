Bull dog stolen from homeless man in Vernon

$500 reward offered for return of Lars; possible sightings in Kelowna

Lars, a seven-year-old bull dog, was stolen from around a hotel in Vernon on Dec. 23, 2019. (Facebook)

A bull dog named Lars has reportedly been stolen from around the Econo Lodge on 32nd Street in Vernon on Dec. 23.

Kourtnei Miller turned to Vernon Rant and Rave on Facebook to ask the public for their help finding the seven-year-old bull dog.

The post, originally published on Tuesday, has been shared over 580 times. Miller updated the post to say there was a possible sighting of Lars in Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

She said Lars is often seen being pulled in a wagon by his owner, Eric.

“Whoever took Lars may think they are doing him a favour because they are going through a rough patch and out on the streets,” Miller wrote. “But this is not the case.”

“Lars is very well taken care of,” she said.

Miller said she meets with Eric and Lars twice daily to ensure the dog is getting his medication — he has an injured leg and requires the medication.

A $500 reward has been offered for the return of Lars.

“If you have Lars, please bring him home. No questions asked, we just want to get him back where he belongs,” Miller wrote.

READ MORE: Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

READ MORE: Working as mall Santa opens doors to magic

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.