Burn piles south of Salmon Arm prompting calls to fire department

The Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department has received numerous calls relating to burn piles ignited in the area. (Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department, Facebook photo)

Burn piles south of Salmon Arm have prompted a number of calls to the Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department.

In response, the fire department has informed the public, through an Oct. 24 post on its Facebook page, that there will be a “significant amount of smoke and fire in our area” resulting from the “many burn piles that have been ignited.”

The fire department said the controlled burns are being conducted under the supervision of the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations. More information on registering a planned open burn with the province can be found here.

newsroom@saobserver.net

