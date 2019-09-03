Burnaby Hospital is 65 years old. (Wikimedia Commons)

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

Burnaby Hospital will undergo a “complete redevelopment” at a cost of $1.3 billion, Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday.

The redevelopment will include two new patient care towers, a larger emergency department, new operating rooms and nearly 400 beds in an upgrade on the existing site.

Horgan promised during the 2017 B.C. election campaign that an NDP government would proceed with replacing Burnaby Hospital, with a price tag estimated at $2.1 billion. One of the largest hospitals in B.C. with more than 300 beds, Burnaby Hospital opened in 1952.

Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix said planning continues for a second hospital in Surrey, but Surrey Memorial has had significant expansion and Burnaby is a higher priority for the ministry.

