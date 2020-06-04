A burned out car abandoned on Silver Star Road was towed away June 3, 2020, by Bannister GM Vernon during SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Trash Busters event. (Brad Baker - Facebook)

Burned out car be gone thanks to Vernon dealership, ski resort

Bannister GM Vernon and SilverStar Mountain Resort team up in road cleanup

SilverStar Mountain Resort and Bannister GM Vernon teamed up to get rid of a burned-out vehicle abandoned on the road up to the resort.

As part of the resort’s Trash Buster’s event, which saw several volunteers cleaning up specific routes to ensure proper physical distancing was followed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the local dealership’s staff asked how they could help.

Marketing coordinator Sean McConkey said SilverStar’s director of operations Brad Baker alerted him of the abandoned vehicle and said “they’d love to get rid of it.”

“It is crazy how people could just dump stuff like that,” McConkey said.

Other trash, including a large exercise machine, television and couch was also found during the cleanup Wednesday, June 3.

“Weird things,” he said. “It’s just depressing when you see stuff like that.”

McConkey and the Bannister GM team brought a flat deck trailer to help tow away the vehicle, while SilverStar offered up use of its heavy machinery to load it.

McConkey extended his gratitude to the SilverStar team for coordinating the event and to all the volunteers that participated.

“We were just happy to be involved,” McConkey said.

Silver Star residents were also grateful and offered praise across social media platforms.

“It’s a proven fact that trash attracts trash and as soon as the vehicle showed up, even more garbage started to collect around it,” one Facebook user wrote of the vehicle ditched near the second switchback. “So glad it’s gone, great job.”

