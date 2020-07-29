Burritos top the B.C. palate according to a trend report from DoorDash. (Pixabay)

Burritos, miso soup and key lime pie among top 10 ordered foods in B.C.

DoorDash trend report shows popular eating habits of B.C. residents

  • Jul. 29, 2020 5:30 a.m.
  • News

British Columbia is home to beautiful scenery, bears, and burrito lovers.

DoorDash released its mid-year trend report recently, revealing some of the most-ordered food items over the past six months.

“As most Canadians have had to stay home for the greater part of the year to abide by social distancing rules, at-home eating behaviors have changed significantly,” said a DoorDash representative in a press release.

According to the trend report, burritos, chicken lettuce wraps, and miso soup ranked as the top three foods ordered in the province this year.

ALSO READ: Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

A little further down the top 10 list shows items such as chicken wings, chips and guacamole, pizza, cheeseburgers, quesadillas, and unsurprisingly, poutine.

It may come as a shock to know key lime pie also made the list, suggesting a diverse palate among the provincial population.

Neighbours to the east obviously enjoy a hearty plate of potatoes, with French fries and mashed potatoes ranking first and second on their top 10 list. Chicken tenders stand in third place in Alberta behind the root vegetable delights.

Widening to a national scale, burritos remain in the number one spot, but in bowl form. Canada’s top 20 list also features delicious flavours such as butter chicken, sushi of many varieties, miso soup, poke bowls, salads, garlic bread, pad Thai, and tacos.

As for top condiments of 2020, gravy ranked number one, next to tzatziki, spicy yogurt sauce, ranch and coleslaw.

ALSO READ: Veteran escapes jail time after Greater Victoria judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food and Drink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Burritos top the B.C. palate according to a trend report from DoorDash. (Pixabay)

Previous story
COVID-19 exposure notification issued for Kelowna strip club
Next story
Quiet celebration for Lumby centenarian

Just Posted

Vernon beer baseball league starts season preparations

Okanagan Spring League holding practices while awaiting competition approval

Quiet celebration for Lumby centenarian

Carl Werner celebrates 100th birthday Monday with family

Child safely removed from locked Vernon car

Tense moments when mom puts child in car seat then is horrified as door lock with keys inside

Gnomes smashed, stolen from SilverStar

Gnome Roam no longer following vandalism, but search for new gnomes is on

Fundraiser launches for Okanagan Rail Trail gateway

Plan for Kilometre Zero in Coldstream includes staging area, signs, public art, lookout

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Burritos, miso soup and key lime pie among top 10 ordered foods in B.C.

DoorDash trend report shows popular eating habits of B.C. residents

COVID-19 exposure notification issued for Kelowna strip club

Interior Health is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed

High use, COVID-19 risk prompt closure of Little Shuswap Lake beach area

Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band announces closure of Skwlax Day Beach

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. Liberals accuse NDP government of continued neglect over dwindling steelhead populations

Province defends actions, points finger at Fisheries and Oceans Canada

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kelowna RCMP’s actions after man’s death

The man walked away after his car was towed following a crash; he was found dead six-hours later

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

Boat safely, social distance on the water for the B.C. Day long weekend: Kelowna RCMP

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy says to “slow down and keep an eye out”

Most Read