Bus exchange coming to Vernon mall

A bus loop is coming to the Village Green Shopping Centre in Vernon.

The City of Vernon and BC Transit announced the newest transit exchange at the mall Nov. 21, 2019. It will provide a bus-only entrance to four new stops and two shared bus shelters near the southwest entrance to the food court.

Already, the city has constructed the new driveway from 48th Avenue and new bus stop signs and bus schedule information panels will be installed at the new location in the shopping centre parking lot. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The bus stops were first moved to 48th Avenue in 2016 after concerns were raised about safety, but the city and BC Transit continued to work together to find a solution.

“Historically, the transit exchange at Village Green Shopping Centre was one of the busiest bus stops in Vernon,” Mayor Victor Cumming said. “We have heard many requests for this service to return, increasing accessibility to these local businesses and providing an excellent transit exchange.”

“BentallGreenOak is pleased to be able to provide a dedicated facility that can be used as a transit exchange for riders either going to the Village Green Shopping Centre or transferring on to different routes,” the mall’s general manager, Scott Adam, said.

Service will be reintroduced to the shopping centre Dec. 22, 2019, with routes 3 Alexis Park and 9 North End serving the exchange.

“The new transit exchange at the Village Green Shopping Centre will allow us to deliver better service to our customers,” BC Transit’s senior government relations manager Chris Fudge said. “I am pleased we were able to find a solution in partnership with the City of Vernon and BentallGreenOak.”

