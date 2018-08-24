Local resident Richard Dominic sits in one of the new 30-seat buses recently introduced by BC Transit for the routes between Prince George and Smithers. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

The British Columbia government says thousands of people have used an intercommunity bus service across northwestern B.C. in the 19 months since it was launched to offer safe, affordable travel along Highway 16, the so-called Highway of Tears.

The Ministry of Transportation says the BC Transit-operated route has more than doubled its ridership over the last six months, climbing to 12,000 riders from about 5,000 who were using the service at its first anniversary.

READ MORE: Last Greyhound bus leaves Highway of Tears

READ MORE: Province launches new bus service to replace discontinued Greyhound routes

Provincial and federal funds of $7.3 million helped launch the program, which is also funded on a cost-shared basis by the more than a dozen communities along the roughly 700-kilometre highway between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

A community vehicle program, linking tiny, outlying communities to the Highway 16 route has also gained in popularity, and a news release from the province says the First Nations driver education program linked to the bus service has expanded opportunities for Indigenous job seekers.

On Thursday, the Transportation Ministry said the bus service it implemented to make up for Greyhound cuts in the north served 900 riders in just over two months of operation.

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad
Next story
More Shuswap firefighters join battle against B.C.’s wildfires

Just Posted

Cooler temps helping with fight against wildfire near Keremeos

There are 44 BC Wildfire personnel, two water tenders and air support when visibility allows

GoFundMe launched for Vernon preschool teacher

Lora Bensmiller diagnosed with multiple myeloma; friends, supporters begin campaign for expenses

Air quality sinks Coldstream paddleboard classic

Ninth annual Kalamalka StandUp Paddleboard Classic cancelled due to poor air quality

North Okanagan Santa Toy Run reaches milestone

Santas Anonymous Society’s 30th annual event for underprivileged kids goes Sunday, Sept. 9

Agriculture ministry invests $8 million to bolster organic sector

Shuswap and North Okanagan organic growers on the ground for funding announcement

Rush of Pacific air worsens Okanagan and Shuswap air quality

Environment Canada urges those with breathing difficulties to remain indoors

Cooler temps helping with fight against wildfire near Keremeos

There are 44 BC Wildfire personnel, two water tenders and air support when visibility allows

Collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Traffic lined up as emergency responders tend to accident scene

Evacuation order issued for Cathedral Lakes Lodge

The order was issued at noon as a result of the ongoing Cool Creek wildfire

More Shuswap firefighters join battle against B.C.’s wildfires

Sicamous Fire Department Structural Protection Unit team to provide support in Grouse Creek Wildfire

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Most Read