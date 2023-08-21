Bush Creek East fire 41,041 hectares, light rain forecasted

Danielle Lovesy drove through Scotch Creek on Sunday and captured this devastation. (Facebook)

The Bush Creek East fire, burning 23 kilometres northwest of Chase, on the west side of Adams Lake, remains at 41,041 hectares.

There are 53 BC Wildfire personnel, 49 support staff and 62 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the incident.

As well there are 17 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex (Rossmoore Lake, Lower East Adams Lake, and Bush Creek East wildfires).

Also responding to the incident are 105 structure protection personnel and 50 pieces of structure protection equipment. This equipment is set up strategically in certain areas that are vital for personnel and public safety, reminded BC Wildfire.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the wildfires burning in the Shuswap are being influenced by Tropical Storm Hilary, which has brought sustained easterly winds expected to reach 20 kilometres per hour tomorrow, with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour.

“While these winds may help mitigate fire behaviour to some extent, there remains a potential for extreme fire behaviour,” stated the CSRD.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 2-3 mm of precipitation for Tuesday evening, this will offer temporary relief from the fires and enable crews to work directly on suppressing the fire near its perimeter.

“Based on the current forecast, we anticipate a decrease in fire behaviour after tomorrow,” said CSRD.

The Shuswap Emergency Program also is extending thanks to those who helped get fuel and supplies to The Ross Creek Country Store.

The RCMP, BC Wildfire Services, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Shuswap Emergency Program were able to make the trip to deliver these important items.

The Ross Creek Country Store is located at 6929 Squilax – Anglemont Rd, Magna Bay and is open daily, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for residents who are east of the evacuation area.

