Two structure protection crew members at Scotch Creek on Aug. 24, 2023. (CSRD photo)

Two structure protection crew members at Scotch Creek on Aug. 24, 2023. (CSRD photo)

Bush Creek East fire perimeter updated as clear skies allow better view

Fire behaviour expected to increase with warmer temperatures on the way

Conditions surrounding the Bush Creek East wildfire remain largely the same going into the weekend.

A 10 a.m. update from BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) stated that the fire’s perimeter now sits at 41,806 hectares. Clearer skies allowed aircraft to fly Friday and get a clearer picture of the perimeter, said BCWS.

This week marks the beginning of a trend of warmer weather in the fire region with temperatures forecasted to hit a high of 24 C with lower humidity today (Aug. 26).

The warmer weather pattern will also bring some light winds, added BCWS.

Fire behaviour is expected to increase because of both the wind and the temperatures, and the active fire will be more visible. More smoke will also be produced, affecting the region’s air quality.

Hazards remain in the fire area, including danger trees and hazards related to the emergency response like ground equipment and aircraft engaging in suppression work from the sky, said BCWS.

Operations remain similar to earlier in the week, and a full breakdown is available on the BCWS website, under the Bush Creek East fire’s ‘details’ tab.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

Read more: Three small fires burning just north of Seymour Arm in the Shuswap

Read more: Canada Task Force 1 arrives in Shuswap to assess fire-damaged homes

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos sees no growth; evacuation orders still in place
Next story
Mountie captured battling fire with garden hose near West Kelowna home

Just Posted

West Kelowna Strong merchandise in support of fire victims. (Non Finis)
West Kelowna Strong supports wildfire victims

Samaritan's Purse
Group helps Okanagan wildfire victims sift through rubble

Vernon’s Aidan Wattie (left) had three goals for Canada in the final of the International Indoor Junior Lacrosse World U18 Challenge in Utica, NY Thursday, Aug. 24, but the Canadians lost the gold-medal game, 13-12 in overtime. (File photo)
Silver medal for Vernon’s Wattie at World U18 lacrosse event

Vernon’s Shanda Hill remains in second place among women competing in the 2023 Swissultra double deca triathlon in Buchs as of Friday, Aug. 25. (Racebook photo)
Vernon’s Shanda sitting in second at Swiss ultra race