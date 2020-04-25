Bush fire doused near Priest Valley Arena in Vernon

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire Saturday evening near the Priest Valley Arena and Vernon Boxing Club on 35th Avenue.
RCMP on scene said a cedar bush on the premises went up in flames.
The fire was quickly doused.
Reports of the fire came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.
#VernonBC Crews responding to 3404 35th Ave for a structure fire
— Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) April 26, 2020
More information to come.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
