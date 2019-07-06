(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Business owners can be wildfire prepared

“The first step in managing any kind of emergency is to be as prepared as possible”

PreparedBC has released a new Wildfire Preparedness Guide.

The guide contains useful information that will help British Columbians better protect themselves and their homes, and understand what to do if a wildfire approaches their community.

“The first step in managing any kind of emergency is to be as prepared as possible,” said Mike Farnworth, public safety minister. “This guide will arm British Columbians with helpful information on how to stay safe in the event of a wildfire, and how to help reduce the stress and anxiety that an emergency situation may cause.”

The guide focuses specifically on what residents can do to prepare themselves before, during and after a wildfire, including: developing a household plan; learning about the local government’s emergency response plan; and tips on how to handle wildfire smoke, wildfire-related stress and how to FireSmart a property.

The Wildfire Preparedness Guide is available at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/know-your-hazards/wildfires.

