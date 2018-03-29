Business owners invited to town hall meeting

Vernon business owners and stakeholders are invited to a town hall-style meeting at the Schubert Centre April 5 to discuss the street-entrenched population. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon’s Activate Safety task force is inviting all business owners/stakeholders to a public town hall to discuss the impact of some members of the street-entrenched population on businesses in Vernon.

The meeting will take place Thursday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at the Schubert Centre.

The task force was formed by city council and includes representatives from the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Vernon Association, Tourism Advisory Committee, RCMP, Vernon Bylaw, and the community at large.

“Business owners in Vernon have expressed concern over the impact of some members of the street-entrenched population on their livelihood,” said Darrin Taylor, chairperson of the task force. “This town hall will give members of the business community an opportunity to express their concerns, and allow the task force to hear those concerns first hand.”

Taylor said the newly formed group is taking a proactive community approach to what the force calls “a developing problem.”

“The task force will consult the business community to identify problems, evaluate the impact of those problems, and propose solutions to city council,” said Taylor. “Ultimately it will be up to council to act on those recommendations.”

Two Vernon councillors, Scott Anderson and Brian Quiring, also sit on the task force.



