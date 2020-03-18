Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

An online survey might help B.C. businesses mitigate the damage from COVID-19 on markets and trade.

The feedback is going directly to provincial and federal governments to inform officials how they can help businesses weather the storm of damage from global market disruption – and recover.

The BC Chamber of Commerce — in partnership with Small Business BC – Community Futures British Columbia, and British Columbia Economic Development Association – BCEDA — is “urgently seeking input” from business owners around current and contemplated impacts to businesses due to the #COVID_19 pandemic.

It’s urgent because the deadline is March 18, 2020, 6 p.m. PST (tonight).

The survey takes less than four minutes to complete.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

