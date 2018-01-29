Vernon’s Bercum Builders won four gold Tommie Awards for its Bella Vita beachfront project, including the Grand Tommie Award for Home of the Year, at the Canadian Home Building Association Central Okanagan’s annual Tommies Gala in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)

Busy night for Bercum Builders

Vernon company wins four gold Tommies at Okanagan home building industry gala

  • Jan. 29, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Bercum Builders may have to construct a trophy case.

The Vernon construction company was nominated for six awards at the annual Tommie Awards Gala at the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna, which recognizes outstanding work in the Okanagan’s home building industry.

Bercum Builders brought home four gold awards for its incredible Bella Vita lakeside project, including the coveted Home of the Year grand Tommie Award.

“It was an honour to have been nominated. And we are elated to have won. It feels great to be recognized,” said Darren Witt, owner of Bercum Builders. “At the end of the day, it’s important to bring recognition to the construction industry – locally and provincially. There’s a lot of skill, commitment to excellence and passion poured into the local trade.”

Jaw-dropping is a word that has been used to describe the waterfront home Bercum Builders entered in the awards.

It was designed and built to maximize the Okanagan lifestyle and showcase lakefront living. Highlights of the build include concrete and steel construction, floor to ceiling windows and four distinctly designed outdoor living spaces. Other categories won for the Bercum team included Excellence in Kitchen Design $150,000 and Over, Excellence in Outdoor Living Spaces, and Excellence in Single Family Detached Home over $5M.

The home was selected as a finalist in a number of regional and provincial awards. The provincial gold Georgie awards will be announced in March.

“It’s important to have a top-notch team that is committed to excellence,” said Witt. “We are privileged to work with the very best in the business. With the combined talent and skill of MQN Architecture & Interior Design, Vernon Home Building Centre, Pure Granite Rocks, Can-Nor Electric Limited, Nicholas Alexander Landscaping and K2 Stone, this project was brought to the next level.”

Two other Vernon companies won gold Tommies.

Sunterrra Custom Homes Ltd. won the Excellence in Residential Renovations $100K to $250K category for its Beach Walk entry.

Predator Ridge Resort took home gold in the Excellence in Marketing category.

To be eligible for the regional or provincial awards association members submitted entries for projects completed during the period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017. A panel of industry professionals select the finalists and winners.

Canadian Home Builders Association-Central Okanagan presented awards in 36 categories, ranging from excellence in kitchen, bathroom and residential renovations to environmental initiatives, public-private partnerships and custom home building.

​”The Tommie Awards celebrate the achievements of our building industry’s finest, the ‘Best of the Best’ for the past year showcasing their vision, talent and commitment, setting the standard of excellence for our industry,” said Kevin Santos, 2018 Tommie chairperson.

Since its inception 26 years ago, the Tommie has been recognized as the symbol of this excellence in the Okanagan Valley, attracting interest and recognition from well outside the local region.

“The success of Tommie Awards could not be achieved without a strong and vibrant industry to support it. It’s success is a testament to the hard work and efforts of the Canadian Home Builders Association, that works tirelessly to promote and showcase world-class projects and communities,” said Santos.

 

Vernon’s Sunterra Custom Homes Ltd. won a gold Tommie Award in the Excellence in Residential Renovations $100K to $250K category at the Canadian Home Building Association Central Okanagan’s annual Tommies Gala in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
WestJet expands service out of Kelowna, Vancouver
Next story
Your Jan. 29 Morning Brief

Just Posted

Busy night for Bercum Builders

Vernon company wins four gold Tommies at Okanagan home building industry gala

Interior Health urges caution to drug users

BC Coroners Service reports seven overdose deaths in Interior Health region in four days

Aussie Day a hit at SilverStar

Hundreds of swimwear-clad visitors take to the slopes to honour Australia Day

Schools open, buses running after snowstorm

All schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are open this morning, Monday, Jan.… Continue reading

Optimism in the Okanagan a year after mosque shooting

As the Jan. 29 anniversary of the mosque shooting approaches, optimism prevails in the Okanagan Muslim-Canadian community.

Your Jan. 29 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials steal points in Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Get ready for Rock the Lake

Rock the Lake tickets to go on sale

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing

Drivers fined for operating without insurance, background checks

WestJet expands service out of Kelowna, Vancouver

WestJet announced expanded service and for Kelowna that means another nine flights.

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

The 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Langley man named deputy BC Conservative leader

Ran for party in 2017

Most Read