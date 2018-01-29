Busy night for Bercum Builders

Vernon’s Bercum Builders won four gold Tommie Awards for its Bella Vita beachfront project, including the Grand Tommie Award for Home of the Year, at the Canadian Home Building Association Central Okanagan’s annual Tommies Gala in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)

Bercum Builders may have to construct a trophy case.

The Vernon construction company was nominated for six awards at the annual Tommie Awards Gala at the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna, which recognizes outstanding work in the Okanagan’s home building industry.

Bercum Builders brought home four gold awards for its incredible Bella Vita lakeside project, including the coveted Home of the Year grand Tommie Award.

“It was an honour to have been nominated. And we are elated to have won. It feels great to be recognized,” said Darren Witt, owner of Bercum Builders. “At the end of the day, it’s important to bring recognition to the construction industry – locally and provincially. There’s a lot of skill, commitment to excellence and passion poured into the local trade.”

Jaw-dropping is a word that has been used to describe the waterfront home Bercum Builders entered in the awards.

It was designed and built to maximize the Okanagan lifestyle and showcase lakefront living. Highlights of the build include concrete and steel construction, floor to ceiling windows and four distinctly designed outdoor living spaces. Other categories won for the Bercum team included Excellence in Kitchen Design $150,000 and Over, Excellence in Outdoor Living Spaces, and Excellence in Single Family Detached Home over $5M.

The home was selected as a finalist in a number of regional and provincial awards. The provincial gold Georgie awards will be announced in March.

“It’s important to have a top-notch team that is committed to excellence,” said Witt. “We are privileged to work with the very best in the business. With the combined talent and skill of MQN Architecture & Interior Design, Vernon Home Building Centre, Pure Granite Rocks, Can-Nor Electric Limited, Nicholas Alexander Landscaping and K2 Stone, this project was brought to the next level.”

Two other Vernon companies won gold Tommies.

Sunterrra Custom Homes Ltd. won the Excellence in Residential Renovations $100K to $250K category for its Beach Walk entry.

Predator Ridge Resort took home gold in the Excellence in Marketing category.

To be eligible for the regional or provincial awards association members submitted entries for projects completed during the period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017. A panel of industry professionals select the finalists and winners.

Canadian Home Builders Association-Central Okanagan presented awards in 36 categories, ranging from excellence in kitchen, bathroom and residential renovations to environmental initiatives, public-private partnerships and custom home building.

​”The Tommie Awards celebrate the achievements of our building industry’s finest, the ‘Best of the Best’ for the past year showcasing their vision, talent and commitment, setting the standard of excellence for our industry,” said Kevin Santos, 2018 Tommie chairperson.

Since its inception 26 years ago, the Tommie has been recognized as the symbol of this excellence in the Okanagan Valley, attracting interest and recognition from well outside the local region.

“The success of Tommie Awards could not be achieved without a strong and vibrant industry to support it. It’s success is a testament to the hard work and efforts of the Canadian Home Builders Association, that works tirelessly to promote and showcase world-class projects and communities,” said Santos.