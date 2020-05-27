Busy night for Kamloops RCMP nets four arrests, cattle prod and drug seizure

Four people were arrested during separate traffic stops in the city

  • May. 27, 2020 12:00 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Four people were arrested in separate Kamloops RCMP traffic stops on Tuesday, resulting in the seizure of a guns, a cattle prod, drugs and cash, police say, calling the night a “busy” one for city Mounties.

Downtown, a man with two warrants was found to be in possession of a replica gun, a cattle prod, drugs and paraphernalia, according to RCMP Sgt. Jeff Bingley, who said the man’s car was also impounded because it was not road-worthy. The unidentified man was held for court on Wednesday.

Also downtown, Mounties turned up a truck reported stolen from 100 Mile House. The vehicle’s occupant was arrested and released on an undertaking with a future court date.

On the North Shore, a traffic stop on Tranquille Road saw a man arrested for alleged possession for the purpose of trafficking. Inside the vehicle, Bingley said, Mounties uncovered a large amount of drugs, nearly $3,000 in cash, two loaded shotguns, knives and body armour.

According to Bingley, a fourth traffic stop saw a man arrested with a large amount of drugs and $3,600 in cash.

“Excellent proactive police work yielded significant amounts of drugs and weapons that were removed from the streets of Kamloops and quite a few offenders earned a well-deserved night in jail,” Bingley said.

READ MORE: Kamloops police respond to distraught man in stolen rowboat

READ MORE: Kamloops residents help police tackle machete-wielding theft suspect

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group
Next story
B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Just Posted

Vernon Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

Medical Health Officer reassures parents as some children and staff head back to class June 1

Flush taps before reopening, North Okanagan district says

Businesses reopening as part of B.C.’s Restart Plan are reminded to flush taps clean of contaminants

Injured Vernon turtle on the road to recovery

The painted turtle, injured by a pair of youths May 19, has arrived at a Kamloops wildlife hospital

Enderby boat launch closed ahead of rainy weekend

The city’s Emergency Operation Centre is addressing the risk of flooding along the river

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen no longer accepting recycling bags in rural areas after July 1

Rural residents must supply their own containers for recyclables

Busy night for Kamloops RCMP nets four arrests, cattle prod and drug seizure

Four people were arrested during separate traffic stops in the city

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Impaired drivers kept Kelowna RCMP busy last weekend

Twenty-nine separate driving prohibitions were issued by local cops over the weekend

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

Most Read