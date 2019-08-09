Busy Vernon intersection getting paved

Work taking place Aug. 10-12 at Highway 97 and 43rd Avenue

A major Vernon intersection is getting a face lift.

Motorists are advised that Highway 97 and 43rd Avenue will be repaved this weekend.

Work will take place overnight, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and possibly Monday.

“Please expect delays and congestion,” states AIM Roads. “Please be sure to slow down, pay attention and obey all traffic control personnel, traffic signs and keep all workers and yourselves safe.”

