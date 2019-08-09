Busy Vernon intersection getting paved

Work taking place Aug. 10-12 at Highway 97 and 43rd Avenue

A major Vernon intersection is getting a face lift.

Motorists are advised that Highway 97 and 43rd Avenue will be repaved this weekend.

Work will take place overnight, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and possibly Monday.

“Please expect delays and congestion,” states AIM Roads. “Please be sure to slow down, pay attention and obey all traffic control personnel, traffic signs and keep all workers and yourselves safe.”

READ MORE: Classic car bursts into flames in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Emotions run high as Spallumcheen adventure park hearing ends in no decision
Next story
VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Just Posted

Emotions run high as Spallumcheen adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Decision on the proposed adventure park has been tabled until the next council meeting Sept. 3

Busy Vernon intersection getting paved

Work taking place Aug. 10-12 at Highway 97 and 43rd Avenue

Armstrong ready to horse around at IPE

B.C.’s largest agricultural fair begins its 120th show Aug. 28

UPDATE: Two North Okanagan suspects arrested without incident

RCMP seek six individuals in the Vernon area

UPDATE: Wind pushes Eagle Bluff wildfire north

A total of 180 firefighters are now assigned to the blaze, and 20 attended to the fire overnight

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

Revelstoke woman forgives RCMP after cannabis home raid

The raid took place after an officer saw pot plants on her property during the Garden and Art Tour

Kelowna RCMP find furry friend ‘McPuggerson’ in hot car

RCMP remind public that your pup would rather stay home than in a hot vehicle

Cooler temperatures on the way after Okanagan’s hottest week of the year

Rain and cooler weather ahead!

Fourth annual Rock The Lake music festival kicks off Friday in Kelowna

David Wilcox, Tom Cochrane and Trooper headline the three-day festival

Most Read