Crews on-scene at 25th Avenue and 34th Street Tuesday afternoon

Crews were on-scene Tuesday afternoon for a motor-vehicle incident at 25th Avenue and 34th Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Emergency crews were on-scene at a motor-vehicle incident at a busy Vernon intersection Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. at 25th Avenue and 34th Street.

Two vehicles were involved and no major injuries were reported.

It was slow going for commuters along 25th Avenue while crews cleared the scene.

