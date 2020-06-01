Busy Vernon road faces work disruption

Traffic control will help in the 4800 block of Silver Star Road Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1-2

Motorists who use Silver Star Road are being made aware of traffic disruption this week.

There will be single-lane alternating traffic in front of 4819 and 4823 Silver Star Road on Tuesday, June 2, and Wednesday, June 3, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the installation of sanitary services.

Traffic control personnel will be on-site to guide motorists through. Delays should be expected.

The City of Vernon apologizes for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.

READ MORE: Vernon council supports $90M rec centre


Most Read