Busy Vernon road limited to southbound traffic

Pleasant Valley Road southbound between Rimer and Silver Star roads to be closed for under 36 hours; detour in place

The City of Vernon has announced a partial road closure on Pleasant Valley Road southbound between Rimer Road and Silver Star Road starting Thursday, May 20, for installation of a water service. (City of Vernon graphic)

Installing a water service on a portion of Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon will require a partial road closure.

The City of Vernon says the southbound lane of PV Road will be closed to through traffic between Rimer and Silver Star roads Thursday, May 20, starting at 7:30 a.m.

The northbound lane will remain accessible and a detour will be in place for southbound traffic.

The work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21. The timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.”

