Busy Vernon roadway to undergo week-long project

The 3600 block of Alexis Park Drive will be worked on from July 29 to Aug. 1

It’s only for a week.

The City of Vernon will be installing underground utility services in the 3600 block of Alexis Park Drive starting Monday, July 29, and ending on Thursday, Aug. 1. Hours of operation are Monday, July 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and for the remainder of the week from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect. Traffic control personnel will be on-site to guide motorists. The sidewalk on the west side of Alexis Park (in front of 3600) will be closed during this project. The sidewalk on the opposite side of the road will be open.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciates citizens’ cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.



