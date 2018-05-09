BX Creek trail remains closed

Water levels continue to rise and the Regional District of North Okanagan is standing by its decision to temporarily close BX Creek Trail (behind BX Dog Park), and BX Creek Falls trail at Tillicum and Silver Star Road.

The warm weather conditions over the past few days have produced a rapid snowmelt, and the current weather forecast adds to an increasing water level hazard.

Rainfall amounts of up to 30 mm are expected, causing basins, creeks and streams throughout the North Okanagan to swell.

Signs have been posted along BX Falls Trail and the back of BX Dog Park, along BX Creek, to identify closed sections. Residents are encouraged to follow all notices for their own safety. Failure to do so could lead to harm or danger to anyone who enters the marked area.

“For the safety of the community, residents need to prepare their homes for potential flooding, and keep away from fast moving creeks and streams,” said Keith Pinkoski, RDNO parks manage. “We understand that many people enjoy using the BX Creek trail, but it’s for their own safety that the trail remains closed. We will update the public when the trail and park are safe to use, and no longer at risk.”

Sand and sandbags will be available at the following locations for any resident in the Regional District of North Okanagan electoral areas who require them to protect their property from spring high water swelling. Please note that all aspects of the sandbagging process are the responsibility of the homeowner. These materials have been provided strictly for flood protection purposes.

• For the City of Enderby and Electoral Area F – City of Enderby Public Works yard located at 2308 McGowan Avenue;

• For Electoral Areas B and C – At the north side parking lot of BX Swan Lake Fire Department located at 5764 Silver Star Road/East Dedecker Road;

• For the Village of Lumby and Electoral Areas D and E – Across from the arena on Shields Avenue;

Residents can receive instant updates on trail conditions by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For further information, please call 250.550.3700, or email communityservices@rdno.ca.



