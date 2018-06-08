BX Falls parking lot undergoes repair

Work on Tillicum Road parking lot at popular hiking spot set to begin next week

The Regional District of North Okanagan will begin construction on the BX Falls parking lot on Tillicum Road.

Work is expected to start next week.

“This parking lot has been a safety concern for quite some time now,” said Nicole Kohnert, regional engineering services manager at RDNO. “With a few upgrades we hope to enhance the overall visibility in the area and make the parking lot more safe and user friendly for residents and visitors.”

Upgrades to the area will include the removal of select trees for safety hazards and to improve sightlines at the entrance and exit of the parking lot, an upgraded slope to drain water away from the creek, added gravel to enhance the lot surface, as well as additional parking stalls. New and improved signage in the area will also be incorporated once construction is complete.

The parking lot will be closed periodically to allow for work to be completed during construction. The trail itself will still be open for public access.

Residents can receive instant parks and recreation updates by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For more information, please call 250.550.3700 or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Attempted murder suspect, with ties throughout B.C., still at large
Next story
Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

Just Posted

Attempted murder suspect, with ties throughout B.C., still at large

Police release images of tattoos associated with suspect Tyson Cole

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

Kal kicks off grad season

Coldstream students celebrate their graduation at the Kal Lake Lookout

Bail conditions added for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu, 60, will appear next in Vernon Law Courts June 21

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

A new generation for a new generation

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Okanagan swimsuits had a modest beginning

Women were fully clothed when they swam, according to a new exhibit at the Okanagan Heritage Museum

Ontario elects Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party

The Liberals also veered sharply left in recent years, ushering in policies often championed by NDP

Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff

B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Province gets recommendations to stabilize contractor business

Most Read