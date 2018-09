Starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, the RDNO will be closing the lower section of BX Falls Trail.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) will be closing the lower section of BX Falls Trail including the Star Road parking area to allow for sedimentation removal by the City of Vernon.

Construction is expected to last three to four weeks, at which time the Tillicum Road parking lot and upper portions of the trail will remain open for public use.