A shed fire sparked during B.C.’s heatwave had BX firefighters sweating briefly Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 7000 block of Dixon Dam Road shortly before 5 p.m. June 28.

But crews didn’t have to brave the heat long, as the blaze was quickly snuffed upon their arrival.

