View of the BX Ranchlands. Photo credit: Vernon Morningstar files

BX Ranch event draws solid feedback

“The goal is to get out and talk to the residents who are actively using our parks.”

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) met with pet owners and park users at BX Ranch Dog Park Tuesday, Sept. 18 seeking feedback for the upcoming Electoral Areas B and C Parks Master Plan that will determine top priorities for park development, parkland acquisition and trail development in the area over the next 20 years.

“The goal is to get out and talk to the residents who are actively using our parks,” said Keith Pinkoski, Parks Manager. “Physically being there and hearing more about what residents need in regards to amenities, park maintenance and recreational activities will help us develop a plan that both has our residents best interests in mind, and provides environmental protection for the areas.”

Some of the top areas of discussion and feedback received were aimed towards an improvement to park amenities such as additional garbage bins, public washrooms and educational signage in the areas. Others commented on parking lot maintenance and a need for increased weed control in the parks. The RDNO will be taking all feedback received into consideration while developing the Parks Master Plan, and encourages all residents and users to participate in the public consultation process.

Residents are invited to join us at the following information sessions, where they will have the opportunity ask questions and provide feedback on Electoral Areas B and C local parks:

• BX Fire Hall, Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Mutrie Dog Park, Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Residents unable to attend the booths are encouraged to provide feedback through an online survey available to at www.rdno.ca/parksurvey until Oct. 12. The planning process for this project will continue through the end of 2018, with a target timeline for adoption of the final master plan in early 2019.

For more information call 250-550-3700 or email the RDNO at communityservices@rdno.ca.

