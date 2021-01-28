The Regional District of North Okanagan is selling the final portion of the BX Ranchlands off East Vernon Road to its electoral areas B and C. (RDNO photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan is selling the final portion of the BX Ranchlands off East Vernon Road to its electoral areas B and C. (RDNO photo)

BX Ranchlands purchased by Regional District of North Okanagan electoral areas B and C

Sale “effectively keeps the parcel in the public’s hands” – RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan will sell the remaining section of the BX Ranchlands off East Vernon Road to its Electoral Areas B (BX-Swan Lake) and C (BX-Silver Star).

The BX Ranchlands is a large parcel of undeveloped green space and selling it to the electoral areas effectively “keeps the land in public hands and allows for the opportunity to explore agricultural and educational opportunities,” the RDNO said in a release.

The regional district purchased the land in 2016 to create a perimeter trail through a portion of land, and talked about subdividing and selling the remaining portion.

“The BX Ranchlands are historically significant for our area. You can’t create more green space, but you can conserve that which is undeveloped, and for this exact reason, we have worked to retain this property in public hands for the benefit of our communities,” said Area B director Bob Fleming. “We thank our partners, the City of Vernon and the District of Coldstream, for their cooperation in allowing us to conserve this amazing property for the benefit of the entire community and, really, the whole region.”

The 137-acre parcel is within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), meaning that it could be used as an agricultural park or a space for farming education. With the land now owned by the two electoral areas, discussions can begin on how the space can be used.

“The public support for retaining the BX Ranchlands has been a driving force for our efforts to secure the land for our community,” said Amanda Shatzko, Area C director. “We will continue to consult with residents and collaborative organizations as we plan the future of a regionally significant park.”

The RDNO is working with the Institute for Sustainable Food Systems at Vancouver’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University to explore the development and implementation of a regional agriculture and food system education facility and programming on the BX Ranchlands property.

The intent is not to have a bricks-and-mortar facility but rather to use the land for hands-on agricultural learning.

The next step is to conduct a feasibility study to evaluate the property for this program.

READ MORE: Vernon group hopeful of keeping BX Ranchlands

READ MORE: BX Ranch proposed as agricultural park


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

Just Posted

The Regional District of North Okanagan is selling the final portion of the BX Ranchlands off East Vernon Road to its electoral areas B and C. (RDNO photo)
BX Ranchlands purchased by Regional District of North Okanagan electoral areas B and C

Sale “effectively keeps the parcel in the public’s hands” – RDNO

A petition to spare the Mount Rose Swanson area in Spallumcheen from logging later this year has eclipsed 22,000 signatures and has drawn the attention of township council, which is requesting a meeting with the forest ministry. (Rose Swanson Mountain/Facebook)
Spallumcheen council seeks meeting on petition

Close to 23,000 signatures gathered on Stop Logging on Mount Rose Swanson petition

A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Yukon’s Minister of Community Services, John Streiker, says he’s outraged that a couple from outside the territory travelled to a remote community this week and received doses of COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-POOL
TAYLOR: Simple gestures show our faith

COVID-19 will not go away. HIV hasn’t, TB hasn’t. We just learned how to treat them.

Tanya (Erin Ormond), Donna (Stephanie Roth, and Rosie (Jenni Burke), laugh together in this scene from a rehearsal of ‘Mamma Mia!’ at the Chemainus Theatre. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
BOOMER TALK: Laughter is the best medicine

Vernon columnist Carole Fawcett reminds us all to enjoy the funny things in life, it’s good for us

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Gov.Gen Julie Payette walks in the chamber after greeting Senators before delivering the Speech from the Throne, at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Report details yelling, screaming and aggressive conduct at Rideau Hall under Payette

Report says employees did not feel they had a place to go with their complaints

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
B.C. couple accused of flying to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine to appear in court

If convicted, the pair could serve up to six months in jail

Sooke’s Amy McLaughlin holds Theodore, a bunny who will be going to a new owner in Nanaimo within the coming days if all goes will at an upcoming bunny play-date. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Vancouver Island woman looking to hop into bigger space for bunny rescue operation

Amy McLaughlin has rescued more than 400 bunnies, pushing for the capacity to help more

Grad student Marisa Harrington and her supervisor Lynneth Stuart-Hill say preliminary results from a study into the affects of stress on hospital nurses show an impact on sleep and heart variability. (Courtesy of Marisa Harrington)
University of Victoria study shows stress impact on B.C. nurses

Stress may be impacting sleep, heart health of hospital nurses in Victoria region

Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News
Search called off for small plane that went down in rough water south of Victoria

Plane bound for Port Angeles from Alaska believed to have one occupant, an Alaskan pilot

Summerland’s second hospital was built in 1914. The land, known as Hospital Hill, was donated by the Summerland Development. At the time, the cost of the hospital was $5,996. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum.)
Summerland hospital served community during previous pandemic

Hospital, constructed n 1914, was in use during the 1918 Spanish flu

Crown prosecutors have stayed attempted murder charges against Kelowna’s Jesse Pez. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man accused in Kelowna Halloween stabbing has attempted murder charge stayed

The Crown only proceeds with charges when evidence provides ‘a substantial likelihood of conviction’

RCMP released this photo on Jan. 27, 2021 of Terrance Jones, 40, a Caucasian man with a closely shaved head, brown eyes, dirty blonde or brown hair, and a thin mustache and beard. The inside of his right arm is covered in tattoos, including one of a face. (Kamloops RCMP photo)
RCMP want public’s help to locate Shuswap man wanted on charge of attempted murder

Sicamous man was arrested previously on Jan. 11 for allegedly breaching conditions of release

Most Read