BX wildfire a ‘fire of note’

A wildfire blazing in the BX continues to grow.

BC Wildfire Service estimates that the blaze, also known as the Upper Brookside Creek fire, is now 1.2 hectares in size and considers it a “fire of note,” meaning it is either highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety.

The Service said last night that the fire is still out of control and there was no air support as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.

“Apparently it is on the priority list, top of the priority list,” said BX Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey, as the fire is in BC Wildfire Service territory.

Meanwhile, the Trinity Valley fire, which sits in the hills roughly halfway between Armstrong and Mabel Lake, has grown to 0.9 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service suspects that this fire, reported Tuesday, July 17, was sparked by lightning.

A fire in Peachland, the Mount Eneas wildfire, is now burning at 200 hectares and has caused evacuation orders for properties in the surrounding area.

DriveBC said that Highway 97 was closed intermittently as motorists attempted to evacuate. The highway is currently open to single-lane alternating traffic with an RCMP escort with alternate routes available via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3.

Evacuation alerts are in effect as the Okanagan Mountain Park fire also sits at 200 hectares in size.

More information concerning fires in the area to come as updates become available.

