Byelection planning underway to fill Vernon council seat

Vernon council will learn more about the upcoming byelection to fill the seat left by Dalvir Nahal after she lost her decade-long battle with cancer Sunday, Sept. 5, at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
The Local Government Act requires local governments to hold a byelection if a council position becomes vacant before Jan. 1 in the year of an election — which, in B.C., is Jan. 1, 2022.
A report will come before council during the Sept. 27 meeting proposing dates for a nomination period, advance voting days and general voting day.
“On behalf of the City of Vernon, we would like to extend sincere condolences again to the family and friends of Coun. Nahal,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “These are difficult circumstances under which a byelection is required in our community.”
More information and updates about the byelection will be available in the coming weeks and will be posted to the city’s website and social media channels.
