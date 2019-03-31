Byron Louis wins fifth term as OKIB chief

Band holds elections Friday; Louis defeats two challengers; 10 councillors also chosen

Byron Louis remains at the helm of the Okanagan Indian Band.

Louis was elected to a fifth consecutive term as chief as band elections were held Friday.

Louis garnered 240 votes to defeat challengers Dan Wilson and Cindy Brewer. Wilson collected 183 votes while Brewer picked up 148.

There were 581 ballots cast for chief with 10 spoiled ballots.

Brewer and Wilson retained their seat as OKIB also held elections for 10 councillors. Fellow incumbents Val Chiba, Tim Isaac, Garrett Lawrence, Allan Louis, Sheldon Louis and Leland Wilson were also re-elected to council.

New councillors elected include Ryan Oliverius and Sharon Cullen.

There were 24 people running for councillor, including incumbents Shawna Whitney and Dean Louis.

There were 585 ballots cast for councillor with no spoiled ballots.



