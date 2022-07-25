Cadets back in Vernon after two years online

Cadets were switched to virtual training in lieu of in-person training during the pandemic

Chief Warrant Officer Sharman Thomas, MMM, CD, Commander Paula McHale, CD and Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) Joseph Li pose outside the Vernon Cadet Training Centre headquarters. (VCTC photo)

Cadets are back at the barracks.

Vernon native Commanding Officer Colonel David Brown returned home to check in on the Vernon Cadet Training Centre (VCTC) July 19.

This was the first official visit to Vernon of the Command Team of Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers since the pandemic was declared.

Brown was joined by Chief Petty Officer First Class David Bliss, Command Paula McHale, and Chief Petty Officer First Class Michael Miller.

The four spoke with cadets on training, meals, the summer heat and future endeavors.

“This summer cadets from all over B.C and as far away as the Prairies have enrolled for courses in drill and ceremonial, sports and fitness and air rifle marksmanship,” said 2Lt Naima Said.

The return brings students to town after the last two years saw cadets transform to virtual training in lieu of in person training.

“Cadets are not required to join the Canadian Armed Forces but the organization aims to stimulate interest as well as develop in youth the attributes of good citizenship and leadership.”

In addition to the training staff, VCTC also employs individuals in specialized support areas, including military police, medical response personnel and members of the Canadian Armed Forces, mainly COATS, who supervise, organize and train cadets.

“In Vernon, old friendships are rekindled, and new connections are formed in the warm Okanagan sun,” remarked Said.

READ MORE: Okanagan Military Tattoo returns in style

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP asking public’s help in locating wanted man

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Military commanderVernon