Café gives Seaton Secondary a taste of France

Café Français, a celebration of French Immersion, raises funds for student to go to Quebec

The tables were set, and as guests arrived they were treated to coffee, tea and treats.

French music played in the background and, when eyes are closed, for just a moment, Seaton transforms into the banks of the Seine River in Paris, France.

This year’s theme to Café Français at WL Seaton was Cirque de Soleil and teachers Stephanie Hewson and Yvonne Fiala have been working with their French students over the past couple months to fine tune all the details. There were singers, jugglers and acrobats that dazzled the patrons, as they enjoyed drinks and desserts.

“Café Français is a celebration of French Immersion. The students and their families within Seaton’s French program have all been invited, in addition to the French Immersion families from Harwood’s Late French Immersion program and of course Beairsto,” said Hewson. “We’re trying to create a French community within Vernon, and that’s why these types of events are so important. We have a group of students here at Seaton that have worked so hard to put this event on. They should be proud of themselves.”

Throughout the evening, Café Français guests were able to dress up in the Cirque du Soleil themed photo booth, in addition to browsing and bidding on numerous silent auction items.

“We received so many amazing donations from the Vernon community. The support for our event is greatly appreciated,” said Hewson.

Funds raised from Café Français help pay for a student to go on a cultural trip to Quebec.

