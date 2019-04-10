Calgary man arrested with 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in Ontario

Teh 44-year-old was found with the cocaine in his car

A Calgary man is facing charges after police say they found nearly 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in his car.

Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped the man for an alleged traffic violation in northern Ontario and then searched his vehicle, finding the cocaine.

READ MORE: Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

The 44-year-old has been charged with one count of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Kenora, Ont., on Wednesday.

READ MORE: One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears
Next story
One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

Just Posted

Vernon chews on homlessness, attainable housing strategies

Multi-page report with recommendations submitted to Vernon council

Massage fundraiser to help Vernon man battling cancer

This is the second fundraiser Jennifer Burton has organized in support of her brother-in-law, Carlos Thomas.

Pigs make special appearance at Armstrong Extreme Rodeo

Vernon Search and Rescue benefit from pig auction

The good, the bad, the ugly: SilverStar recaps ski season

Watch some of the best clips from winter on the hill — and some of the bloopers.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Expect rain, sun and maybe a little thunder in the day ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

UBC Okanagan medical student makes difference for breast cancer patients

The research compared re-operation rates for breast cancer patients before and after a new surgical guideline was introduced five years ago.

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Avalanche work planned tomorrow on Highway 1

It’s planned for east of Revelstoke

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

LETTER: Governments are elected to make decisions

Our governments have had a history of believing that immigration is essential for Canada

Most Read